Electric Fans Exports Increase 7.87% In 6 Months

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Electric fans exports increase 7.87% in 6 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :The export of electric fans from the country has witnessed an increase of 7.87 percent during the first six months of the current fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), Pakistan exported fans worth US $10.886 million during July-December (2022-23) as compared to the export of US $10.092 million during July- December (2021-22), showing a growth of 7.87 percent.

In terms of quantity, the fan export however decreased by 1.

04 percent from 575 thousand to 569 thousand, the data revealed.

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis the fan export decreased by 23.65 percent during the month of December 2022 as compared to the same month of last year.

The fan exports in December 2022 were recorded at US $1.362 million against the export of $1.784 million in December 2021, the PBS data revealed.

On a month-on-month basis, the exports of fans however increased by 103.89 percent in December 2022 as compared to $ 0.668 million in November 2022.

