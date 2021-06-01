UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Electric Fans Exports Increase By 41.47% In 10 Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 03:59 PM

Electric Fans exports increase by 41.47% in 10 months

Electric Fans exports during first ten months of the fiscal year 2020-21 grew by 41.47 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Electric Fans exports during first ten months of the fiscal year 2020-21 grew by 41.47 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-April 20-21, Electric Fans worth US$ 25,462 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US$ 17,998 thousand of same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Engineering goods increased by 23.58 percent, worth US$ 182,194 thousand exported as compared to worth US$ 147,430 thousand of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Other electrical machinery exports increased by 26.84 percent, worth US$ 35,036 thousand were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 27,623 thousand of same period of last year.

During the period under view Transport Equipment increased by 2.94 per cent, worth US$ 10,639 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US$ 10,335 thousand of same period of last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same From

Recent Stories

China's mobile internet users spend a quarter of s ..

1 minute ago

Taiwan reports 327 local COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths ..

1 minute ago

Health experts advise adopting protective measures ..

2 minutes ago

Capital spending by Japanese companies drops 7.8 p ..

2 minutes ago

US decides to withdraw forces from Afghanistan by ..

14 minutes ago

MoHAP provides Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to 12-15 ag ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.