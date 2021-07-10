Electric Fans exports increased by 36.98% in 11 months

The electric fans exports during first eleven months of the fiscal year 2020-21 grew by 36.98 percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :The electric fans exports during first eleven months of the fiscal year 2020-21 grew by 36.98 percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-May 20-21, Electric Fans worth US$ 27,872 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US$ 20,348 thousand of same period of last year.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Engineering goods increased by 27.51 percent, worth US$ 199,614 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US$ 156,545 thousand of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Other Electrical Machinery exports increased by 26.62 percent, worth US$ 37,363 thousand were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 29,509 thousand of same period of last year.

During the period under view Transport Equipment exports increased by 11.91 per cent, worth US$ 11,987 thousand exported as compared to worth US$ 10,711 thousand of same period of last year.