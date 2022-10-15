Electric fans exports witness 31.96 percent increase

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :Electric fans exports during the second month of fiscal year of 2022-23 increased by 31.96 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July 22-August 22, electric fans worth US$ 5,843,000 were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 4,428,000 during the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of engineering goods increased by 20.03 percent, worth US$ 45,461,000 as compared to exports of US$ 37,874,000 during the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, transport equipment exports also increased by 9.53 percent as the exports recorded during current fiscal year were US$ 1,781,000 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which were US$ 1,626,000.

During the period under review, other electrical machinery exports increased by 41.23 percent, worth US$ 7,474,000 in current fiscal year, as compared to the exports of US$ 5,292,000 during the same period of last year.