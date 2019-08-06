UrduPoint.com
Electric Fans' Production Down 6.64% In 11 Months

Electric fans' production down 6.64% in 11 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Production of electric fans in the country went down by 6.64% in first 11 months (July-May) of the year 2018-19.

Manufacturing of electric fans during the period under review was recorded at 2.121 million units against the manufacturing of 2.27 million units in July-May (2017-18), a latest data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said.

On yearly basis, the production showed a slight increase of 0.08% as the production edged up to 263,581 units of electric fans in May 2019 against the production of 263,376 electric fans in same month of the preceding year.

Meanwhile the data showed that export of electric fans during the year 2018-19 had gone up by 9.44 percent, as compared with the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

Electric fans worth of US $28.8 million exported during the period from July-June, 2018-19 as compared to exports of US $26.

3 million in same period last year.

On the other hand, in term of quantity, the export of electric fans witnessed a surge of 22.7% to 1.735 million units of fans in July-June (2018-19) against the export of 1.414 million units of fans in same period of last year.

On yearly basis, the export of electric fans jacked up by 44.53% in June 2019 as compared to same month of last year while on month-on-month basis, the export witnessed a decline of 12.2% against the export recorded in May 2019.

The export of electric fans in June 2019 was recorded at $3.37 million against export worth of $2.33 million and $3.8 million in June 2018 and May 2019 respectively.

In term of quantity, the export surged by 88.98% as it rose to 223,000 units in June 2019 against the export of 118,000 units in June 2018, however on monthly basis the export went down by 7.08% as the country exported 240,000 electric fans during May 2019.

