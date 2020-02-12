UrduPoint.com
Electric, Hybrid Vehicles Account For One-fifth Of New Private Cars Sold In Ireland In January

Wed 12th February 2020

Electric, hybrid vehicles account for one-fifth of new private cars sold in Ireland in January

Electric and hybrid vehicles accounted for one-fifth of all the new private cars sold in Ireland in January, according to the latest figures from the country's Central Statistics Office (CSO)

DUBLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Electric and hybrid vehicles accounted for one-fifth of all the new private cars sold in Ireland in January, according to the latest figures from the country's Central Statistics Office (CSO).

A total of 20,665 new private cars were sold in the country in the first month of this year, which represented a 7.2-percent decrease compared with the same month last year, said the CSO.

Nevertheless, the share of the electric and hybrid vehicles in the total sales of new private cars in January witnessed a year-on-year increase of 9.2 percentage points, it said.

In January, the sales of the used private cars in the country also saw a year-on-year fall of 5.5 percent to 7,683 units, said the CSO, adding that a total of 34,577 vehicles were traded on the domestic market in January, which included 24,545 new vehicles and 10,032 used ones.

