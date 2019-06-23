UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Electric Vehicle Policy To Be Devised In Consultation With Stakeholders: Razak

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 40 seconds ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 09:40 PM

Electric vehicle policy to be devised in consultation with stakeholders: Razak

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :Prime Minister's Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood Sunday said the electric vehicle (EV) policy would be formulated in consultation with the stakeholders and it would be aligned with the current auto policy.

The policy would incorporate global and regional best practices, growth of the EVs and the environmental concerns would be addressed properly, he said in a press statement.

Meanwhile, according to a Ministry of Commerce press release, Secretary Industries and Production Aamir Khawaja chaired an inter-ministerial on the formulation of a National Electric Vehicles Policy. Representatives of the Ministry of Climate Change and EDB were also present in the meeting.

Aamir Khawaja on the occasion highlighted the importance of global auto trends where EVs market was growing fast.

He said Pakistan must pursue an EVs policy that addresses environmental concerns, allows economic adjustments and leads to efficient and competitive EVs market in the country.

The representative of  Ministry of Climate Change highlighted the importance of controlling emissions for better environment.

 As Ministry of Industries & Production has already formulated and implemented the Auto Development Policy (ADP), 2016-21, the E-vehicle Policy will also be scrutinized and implemented in the broader prospect of auto sector and under the auspices of the already implemented ADP, 2016-21.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Vehicles Vehicle Sunday Market Commerce National University Best

Recent Stories

Expats&#039; remittances stand at AED38.41 bn in Q ..

11 minutes ago

UAE ambassador to Bahrain conveys Mohamed bin Zaye ..

11 minutes ago

UAE economy grows by 2.2 pc in Q1-2019

26 minutes ago

&#039;Sheikh Zayed Highway&#039; extension project ..

2 hours ago

Global Prosperity Initiative reaffirms commitment ..

3 hours ago

OIE recommends ADAFSA study to veterinary laborato ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.