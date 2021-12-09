Electric vehicle sales surge in Ireland: statistics

The share of electric vehicles (EVs) in total new car sales in Ireland has more than doubled in the first 11 months of this year, the country's Central Statistics Office (CSO) said on Wednesday

In the January-November period of this year, a total of 16,001 new EVs were sold in Ireland, accounting for 15.

83 percent of all the new cars sold in the country, compared to 7.5 percent in the same period of last year, the CSO said in a press statement.

Of all the new EVs sold in the first 11 months of this year, 8,414 were battery electric vehicles (BEVs) or electric-only vehicles and 7,587 plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs).

The share of BEVs in total new car sales also increased from 4.6 percent in the first 11 months of 2020 to 8.3 percent in 2021, the CSO said.