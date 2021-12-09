UrduPoint.com

Electric Vehicle Sales Surge In Ireland: Statistics

Umer Jamshaid 16 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 04:41 PM

Electric vehicle sales surge in Ireland: statistics

The share of electric vehicles (EVs) in total new car sales in Ireland has more than doubled in the first 11 months of this year, the country's Central Statistics Office (CSO) said on Wednesday

DUBLIN, Dec. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) --:The share of electric vehicles (EVs) in total new car sales in Ireland has more than doubled in the first 11 months of this year, the country's Central Statistics Office (CSO) said on Wednesday.

In the January-November period of this year, a total of 16,001 new EVs were sold in Ireland, accounting for 15.

83 percent of all the new cars sold in the country, compared to 7.5 percent in the same period of last year, the CSO said in a press statement.

Of all the new EVs sold in the first 11 months of this year, 8,414 were battery electric vehicles (BEVs) or electric-only vehicles and 7,587 plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs).

The share of BEVs in total new car sales also increased from 4.6 percent in the first 11 months of 2020 to 8.3 percent in 2021, the CSO said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Vehicles Car Same Ireland 2020 All From Share

Recent Stories

TECNO to bring three Global Leading Camera Technol ..

TECNO to bring three Global Leading Camera Technologies in 2022

8 minutes ago
 OPPO Launches its all new A95 Smartphone with a Re ..

OPPO Launches its all new A95 Smartphone with a Remarkable Design

20 minutes ago
 Chinese embassy refutes groundless BBC report on X ..

Chinese embassy refutes groundless BBC report on Xinjiang

15 minutes ago
 Bumper crops to bring billions of dollars in natio ..

Bumper crops to bring billions of dollars in national kitty: Fakhar

16 minutes ago
 Iran reports 3,309 new COVID-19 cases, 6,144,644 i ..

Iran reports 3,309 new COVID-19 cases, 6,144,644 in total

16 minutes ago
 Omicron variant may change course of COVID-19 pand ..

Omicron variant may change course of COVID-19 pandemic: WHO chief

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.