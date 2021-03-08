UrduPoint.com
Electrical Machinery, Apparatus Imports Reduced By 43.79%

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 01:59 PM

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Electrical machinery and apparatus imports during first seven months of current fiscal year reduced by 43.79 per cent as compared to the corresponding period of the last year.

According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the Electrical machinery and apparatus imports came down from US $ 1,407,827 thousand FY 2019-20 of last financial year to US $ 791,407 thousand of the same period of current financial year.

During the period from July-Jan 20-21, imports of Other apparatus reduced by 7.

96%, worth $246,865 thousand as compared the imports valuing $ 268,213 thousand of same period of last year, it added.

Meanwhile, Agricultural machinery and implements imports decreased by 11.58%, worth $ 52,355 thousand as compared the imports of valuing $ 59,215 thousand of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, other machinery imports also came down by 7.79%, valuing $1,329,769 thousand imported as compared the imports worth $ 1,442,124 thousand of same period of last year.

