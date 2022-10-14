UrduPoint.com

Electricity Generation, Supply Restored In The Country: Power Division

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 14, 2022 | 04:22 PM

Electricity generation, supply restored in the country: Power Division

The authorities concerned claim that the cities and villages are now facing normal load-shedding.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 14th, 2022) The Power Division has claimed to have restored the electricity generation and transmission system across the country. The Power Division has issued a statement regarding the power breakdown across the country, which says that power transmission and generation has now been fully restored.

The Power Division said that the electricity supply to Karachi from National Grid has been fully restored and now only normal load shedding is taking place across the country.

Earlier, all the big cities including Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan and others faced hours long power outage. The Power breakdown caused serious trouble to the citizens across the country.

