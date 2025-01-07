Open Menu

Electricity Price Likely To Be Reduced By Rs10 Per Unit

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 07, 2025 | 03:19 PM

Electricity price likely to be reduced by Rs10 per unit

Source say government is working on various private options to reduce electricity price

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 7th, 2025) The electricity price is likely to be reduced by Rs10 per unit as the Federal government is working on various on various options in this regard, the sources close to the development said on Tuesday.

The sources said that the government’s first option is to pass on the benefits of negotiations with Independent Power Producers (IPPs) to the public.

By terminating agreements with five IPPs, the government would save a total of 411 billion rupees, resulting in an annual saving of 70 billion rupees.

The sources within the Ministry of Energy said that changing the tariff of eight bagasse power plants would save Rs238 billion, which would amount to an annual saving of Rs8.

83 billion.

Additionally, terminating or revising contracts with 16 other IPPs would result in a benefit of 481 billion rupees. The savings from these IPP agreements would be passed on to consumers.

The sources also mentioned that the federal government is considering an extension of the Winter Electricity Facility Package for providing cheaper electricity, and is also examining the proposal to reduce the tax burden on electricity bills. The federal government currently collects over Rs800 billion annually in taxes from electricity bills.

They said that all these measures aim to reduce electricity prices by up to Rs10 per unit.

