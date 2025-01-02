Open Menu

Electricity Prices Likely To Be Reduced In Coming Months

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 02, 2025 | 12:10 PM

Electricity prices likely to be reduced in coming months

Officials from Ministry of Energy inform a meeting of National Assembly Standing Committee on National Food Security and Research

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 2nd, 2024) The electricity prices are likely to be reduced in the coming months, the Ministry of Energy revealed on Thursday.

The development surfaced during a meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on National food Security and Research that was chaired by MNA Syed Tariq Hussain.

During the meeting, the officials from the Ministry of Energy stated that the electricity prices are expected to decrease within a few months.

The committee postponed the “Pakistan Animal Science Council Bill, 2024” at the Federal minister's request. The bill aimed to establish a dedicated institution for promoting research and development in animal sciences.

The committee chairman directed the Ministry and representatives from the Ministry of Law to review the bill and build consensus for the next meeting.

It may be mentioned here that a few days ago, Minister for Energy Owais Leghari had also announced plans to make Pakistan the country with the cheapest electricity in the region. He had mentioned that the negotiations with Independent Power Producers (IPPs) had already resulted in some price reductions, and further discussions with additional IPPs are ongoing. He expressed hope that the public would receive more relief in electricity prices.

