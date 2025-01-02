Electricity Prices Likely To Be Reduced In Coming Months
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 02, 2025 | 12:10 PM
Officials from Ministry of Energy inform a meeting of National Assembly Standing Committee on National Food Security and Research
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 2nd, 2024) The electricity prices are likely to be reduced in the coming months, the Ministry of Energy revealed on Thursday.
The development surfaced during a meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on National food Security and Research that was chaired by MNA Syed Tariq Hussain.
During the meeting, the officials from the Ministry of Energy stated that the electricity prices are expected to decrease within a few months.
The committee postponed the “Pakistan Animal Science Council Bill, 2024” at the Federal minister's request. The bill aimed to establish a dedicated institution for promoting research and development in animal sciences.
The committee chairman directed the Ministry and representatives from the Ministry of Law to review the bill and build consensus for the next meeting.
It may be mentioned here that a few days ago, Minister for Energy Owais Leghari had also announced plans to make Pakistan the country with the cheapest electricity in the region. He had mentioned that the negotiations with Independent Power Producers (IPPs) had already resulted in some price reductions, and further discussions with additional IPPs are ongoing. He expressed hope that the public would receive more relief in electricity prices.
Recent Stories
Electricity prices likely to be reduced in coming months
Preparations underway for 2031 AFC Asian Cup bid: Kuwait's Public Authority for ..
Naif Al-Shabbabi, Hamdan Al-Kindi lead in Liwa Festival's Freestyle Electronic S ..
China welcomes 29.2 million visitors in 11 months
Montenegro gunman kills 10, dies after attempting suicide
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 January 2025
Milan cracks down on outdoor smoking in toughest ban to date
Victory Team welcomes back Shaun Torrente for 2025 F1H2O World Championship
11 years on, Syria protesters demand answers on abducted activists
S. Korea says initial data extracted from Jeju Air crash black box voice recorde ..
NA Committee on National Food Security meets
More Stories From Business
-
Electricity prices likely to be reduced in coming months3 minutes ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES1 hour ago
-
Foreign exchange rates1 hour ago
-
President GCCI hails five-year economic plan “Uraan Pakistan”1 hour ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 20253 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 January 20253 hours ago
-
NA Committee on National Food Security meets13 hours ago
-
RCCI delegation meets Commerce Minister for resolving Pharmaceutical industry issues13 hours ago
-
Ahsan for medium-term framework to deregulate sugar industry14 hours ago
-
RCCI discusses issues with commerce minister14 hours ago
-
Parliamentary Secretary for Commerce visits IPO-Pakistan14 hours ago
-
ICCI fully endorses PM’s ‘Uraan Pakistan’ Initiative16 hours ago