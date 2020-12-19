UrduPoint.com
Electricity Prices May Go Up By Rs.3 Unit

Electricity prices may go up by Rs.3 unit

The latest reports say that per unit price may go up to Rs. 17 if the power tariff is increased following the tough conditions of IMF.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 19th, 2020) The electricity prices are likely to go up by Rs 3 per unit to resume discontinued a loan programme of the international Monetary Fund (IMF).

The reports said that per unit price would go up to Rs 17 if the power tariff was increased following the tough conditions of IMF.

Earlier, Pakistan was reluctant to accept the conditions of IMF, and therefore, the $6billion programme was stalled for ten months.

IMF in 2019 agreed to provide $6 billion loan for three years under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme to Pakistan when it was struggling to overcome economic crisis.

Pakistan, so far, received $1.44 billion under the loan program and it was hoping to get second instalment of the loan but talks about second review with IMF in March remained inconclusive.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on December 14 doubled electricity rates by Rs. 1.11 per unit for one month.

The rates have been increased in lieu of fuel price adjustment. The consumers will have to pay additional charges in December. The electricity tariffs were increased by Rs. 0.48 per unit for one month in November.

