Electricity Shortfall: Power Crises Reach Up To 7000 MW

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 31, 2022 | 12:08 PM

Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan says the load shedding issue will be resolved soon

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- May 31st, 2022) Electricity shortfall intensified in Pakistan as power crises reached up to 7000 MW on Tuesday.

The latest reports say that the power generation in the country stood at 21,200 MW while the demand was recorded at 28,200 MW.

Six to eight hours load shedding continued in urban, rural areas

The sources in different power distribution companies said the Discos in Punjab, Sindh, KPK and Balochistan were forced to conduct six to eight hours average load shedding due to shortfall in supply.

The national grid, according an official, was facing over 5,000MW and dozens of power plants were out of system due to fuel supply constraints.

The demand was crossing 22,000MW against the overall generation of less than 17,000MW from Wapda owned hydel power plants, Independent Power Producers and government owned generation companies (Gencos), said an official of the ministry seeking anonymity.

Talking to journalists in Islamabad on Monday evening the minister, however, claimed the shortfall was 2,200MW.

The Lesco was conducting six hours average load shedding in its rural and urban limits. The Iesco, Gepco, Fesco and Mepco, four of the five distribution companies of Punjab, were also compelled to conduct six to eight hours load shedding.

Media reports cited the load shedding continued in interior Sindh, Balochistan and KP. The distribution companies of three provinces (Hesco and Sepco in Sindh, Pesco and Tesco in KP and Qesco in Balochistan) were facing 30 to 40 percent gap in demand and supply forcing the Discos to conduct five to six hours blackout in their limits.

