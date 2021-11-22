Electricity tariff likely to go up to Rs4.75

(@FahadShabbir)

The report said that Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) moved an application under monthly fuel adjustment.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 22nd, 2021) The electricity tariff was likely to go up to Rs Rs4.75, a local private tv reported on Monday.

A total of 11,296GWh electricity was generated worth Rs 105.06 billion during the said period while 10,982.

86 GWh net electricity was supplied to the power distribution companies (DISCOs).

Out of total generation, as many as 23.26 per cent electricity was generated from hydel, 16.69 per cent Coal, 0.51 per cent high speed diesel, 10.88 per cent furnace oil, 9.67 per cent local gas, 23.93 per cent RLNG, 12.33 per cent nuclear and 1.64 per cent Wind.

The hike will add burden of billions of rupees on already suffering people. NEPRA will take up the application on November 30.