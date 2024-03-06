(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Francesco Bagnaia embarks on his quest for a third straight MotoGP crown in Qatar this weekend as motorcycling's fast and furious elite category celebrates its 75th anniversary.

MotoGP has come a long way since the inaugural six-race season in 1949: in 2024 Bagnaia and the pretenders to his crown will criss-cross the world for 21 races culminating in Valencia in November.

The Spanish track has been the scene of high drama recently with the title going down to the wire in 2022 and 2023 as MotoGP has emerged as a welcome antidote to Red Bull's towering dominance on four wheels.

Formula One would dearly love a large chunk of MotoGP's competitiveness at the moment.

Like Bagnaia, Max Verstappen has won the F1 title the past two years, but in a markedly different manner.

Bagnaia's combined winning points margin in the past two riders' standings was a mere 56 points.

The lop-sided nature of Red Bull's superiority in F1 resulted in Verstappen winning his past two titles by 436 points, with last weekend's season-opening Red Bull 1-2 in Bahrain suggesting F1 fans are in for another long haul.

While Verstappen killed off last year's F1 title with six races to go, Bagnaia was only assured of his when Jorge Martin's bid for the crown bit the dust with only laps of the season remaining.

The 2022 season also went down to the wire in a golden era for the sport when Bagnaia became the first Italian to win on an Italian bike.

It was little wonder then that on Monday Bagnaia and Ducati announced they were continuing their ideal marriage in a new two year deal.

"Pecco is truly the perfect rider for Ducati.

"He represents our values at their best: style, elegance, and performance. Not only is he fast, determined, and tenacious on track, but he also stands out for his elegance and education off the track," said Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali.