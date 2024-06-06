Open Menu

Elevate Raises $5m To Offer US Based $ Accounts In Emerging Markets Like Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2024 | 07:46 PM

Elevate raises $5m to offer US based $ accounts in emerging markets like Pakistan

Elevate, a fintech, based in London and Dubai, has secured financing of $5 million to expand further into South Asia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Elevate, a fintech, based in London and Dubai, has secured financing of $5 million to expand further into South Asia.

They've raised a total of $10 million in equity and debt from investors including Y Combinator, Goodwater, Global Founders Capital and VSQ and Since launching earlier this year, over 50,000 Freelancers and remote workers from Pakistan and more than 150,000 have signed up in total said a news release.

Having received unprecedented response from Pakistani freelancers in a very short span of time, Elevate is looking at registering over 500,000 Pakistani freelancers and remote workers facilitating them to increase their business share in the USA as well as other developed markets.

Elevate simplifies receiving USD payments by supporting free and fast deposits from US and international employers as well as platforms like Upwork, Fiverr, Paypal, Deel and Toptal.

The online spending is enabled through a virtual debit card and for sending money home Elevate offers market leading FX rates.

When customers receive payments into their Elevate accounts, the funds sit with Bangor Savings Bank, a 172-year-old bank located in Maine, United States.

Bangor Savings Bank acts as the deposit taking institution and card issuer, and because they are an FDIC-member, customer deposits are FDIC-insured up to $250,000.

This makes it the only service available for people in countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Philippines to open an FDIC-insured U.S. bank account.

Khalid Keenan, CEO of Elevate said that “Freelancing and remote work is going to be a key source of foreign income for emerging markets.

Platforms like Upwork, Fiverr and Deel have empowered talent from countries like Pakistan to compete on a global scale and earn in USD”.

Existing platforms like Payoneer have not serviced the region well with excessively high fees. Our mission at Elevate is for freelancers and remote workers to quickly and easily get paid at minimal cost so they keep as much of their hard-earned earnings as possible, Khalid added.

