Elevate Raises $5m To Offer US Based $ Accounts In Emerging Markets Like Pakistan
Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2024 | 07:46 PM
Elevate, a fintech, based in London and Dubai, has secured financing of $5 million to expand further into South Asia
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Elevate, a fintech, based in London and Dubai, has secured financing of $5 million to expand further into South Asia.
They've raised a total of $10 million in equity and debt from investors including Y Combinator, Goodwater, Global Founders Capital and VSQ and Since launching earlier this year, over 50,000 Freelancers and remote workers from Pakistan and more than 150,000 have signed up in total said a news release.
Having received unprecedented response from Pakistani freelancers in a very short span of time, Elevate is looking at registering over 500,000 Pakistani freelancers and remote workers facilitating them to increase their business share in the USA as well as other developed markets.
Elevate simplifies receiving USD payments by supporting free and fast deposits from US and international employers as well as platforms like Upwork, Fiverr, Paypal, Deel and Toptal.
The online spending is enabled through a virtual debit card and for sending money home Elevate offers market leading FX rates.
When customers receive payments into their Elevate accounts, the funds sit with Bangor Savings Bank, a 172-year-old bank located in Maine, United States.
Bangor Savings Bank acts as the deposit taking institution and card issuer, and because they are an FDIC-member, customer deposits are FDIC-insured up to $250,000.
This makes it the only service available for people in countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Philippines to open an FDIC-insured U.S. bank account.
Khalid Keenan, CEO of Elevate said that “Freelancing and remote work is going to be a key source of foreign income for emerging markets.
Platforms like Upwork, Fiverr and Deel have empowered talent from countries like Pakistan to compete on a global scale and earn in USD”.
Existing platforms like Payoneer have not serviced the region well with excessively high fees. Our mission at Elevate is for freelancers and remote workers to quickly and easily get paid at minimal cost so they keep as much of their hard-earned earnings as possible, Khalid added.
Recent Stories
Over 837,400 children given anti-polio vaccine
CM Maryam directs to develop Murree on modern lines
Govt allocates subsidies for Transport, Food, and Agriculture in Next Budget
Minister discusses farm, livestock improvements with US Consul General
Pakistan Air Force for disposing of remains of sacrificial animals at specified ..
DC directs to timely complete development projects in Ziarat
PM vows to follow China’s model of success
PM Shehbaz's ongoing visit proves to be milestone in development of Pak-China re ..
PTA conducts raid against illegal issuance of SIMs in DG Khan
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 14.215 billion
ECB starts cutting rates, but warns on inflation
Strengthening country's alternative energy system among govt's priorities: PM
More Stories From Business
-
Govt allocates subsidies for Transport, Food, and Agriculture in Next Budget34 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 14.215 billion25 minutes ago
-
PSX stays bearish, losses 356 points3 hours ago
-
Pak, Japan ink grant worth $ 2.1 million for HR- development scholarships3 hours ago
-
KPT shipping movements report3 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 09 paisa against Dollar4 minutes ago
-
Indonesian embassy officials in Pakistan visit SCCI4 hours ago
-
Cut in markup to bolster economy, enhance productivity: PBF4 hours ago
-
Europe stocks advance before expected ECB rate cut10 minutes ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim10 minutes ago
-
Gold rates up Rs 2,400 per tola to Rs 243,0005 hours ago
-
Markets track Wall St records as US jobs fuel rate cut hopes10 minutes ago