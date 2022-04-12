UrduPoint.com

Eligibility Requirements Eased For Investors Of Gem Board Companies

Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Eligibility requirements eased for investors of gem board companies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :pakistan stock exchange (PSX), with the approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, has significantly eased the requirements for eligibility of accredited individual investors investing in companies on the GEM Board.

As per the new definition, accredited investors include those individual investors who have assets of at least Rs 5 million which include but are not limited to value of securities held by these investors in respective Central Depository Company (CDC) investor account or sub-account.

With the revised eligibility criterion, total assets of investors are to be considered to assess their eligibility to invest on GEM board companies, according to a press statement issued by PSX.

To elaborate, real estate properties, vehicles and other assets can also be included to define the assets of the accredited investors, it said adding by virtue of this amendment in the eligibility requirement of accredited individual investors, more investors will be able to participate in the pre-listing process of companies to be listed on the GEM Board.

This amendment will also lead to broaden the investor base in trading of shares of GEM Board companies at PSX, generating increased liquidity and higher share volumes.

Accredited investors will now self-declare to the Securities Brokers that they hold assets of at least Rs 5 million in order to be eligible to participate in listing of GEM Board companies or in their post-listing trading activity and also understand the risks associated with GEM Board and GEM companies.

Apart from the regulatory change, psx has also notified the modes of acceptance of self-declaration by the Securities Brokers.

Auto-marking of individual investors taking part through e-IPO in GEM Primary market has been announced as well.

Individual investors having securities worth atleast 40% higher than the minimum requirement of Rs 5 million will be auto marked as accredited individual investors in NCSS of NCCPL.

Moreover, the Securities Brokers can unmark an investor in NCSS of NCCPL if they have reason to believe that the investor is ineligible to trade on GEM, based on their KYC/ CDD checks.

The Securities Brokers will allow such ineligible investors to liquidate their GEM shares with no bearing on the Securities Brokers. These steps will lead to convenience in terms of operational practices of Securities Brokers.

With this amendment, it is expected that Advisors will now take the lead and facilitate issuers and investors towards increased listings and investments in the GEM Board.

Speaking about this amendment in the eligibility criteria of accredited investors, the MD & CEO PSX, Farrukh H. Khan said the GEM Board was an important innovation for SMEs to raise debt and equity capital from the market.

It also provides exciting investment opportunities for accredited investors, he said adding the amendment in the eligibility of accredited individual investors would help to significantly improve participation in GEM Board companies.

Moreover, the self-declaration process further simplifies the operational management for Securities Brokers.

"I am confident that these steps will increase the number of accredited individual investors and enhance liquidity and price discovery in the GEM Board secondary market," he added.

"Pakistan Stock Exchange, as a frontline regulator, always gives due attention to feedback from market participants and supports positive changes in its regulatory framework to ease and enhance them in order to encourage growth of the capital markets in Pakistan," Khan added.

He urged accredited investors to take this as an opportunity towards increased participation in the growth story of the GEM Board companies in the pre-listing phase.

At the same time, in the post-listing trading phase, they must fully utilise this opportunity and benefit from investing on GEM Board companies which, in turn, would lead to greater liquidity on the GEM Board.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Stock Exchange Exchange Company Vehicles Same Lead Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market From Share Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Million

Recent Stories

Boy's body found from canal in faisalabad

Boy's body found from canal in faisalabad

17 minutes ago
 Profiteers fined with Rs 339,000

Profiteers fined with Rs 339,000

17 minutes ago
 At Least 20 People Killed in Flooding in South Afr ..

At Least 20 People Killed in Flooding in South Africa - Reports

17 minutes ago
 Three farmers injured over irrigation dispute

Three farmers injured over irrigation dispute

17 minutes ago
 French right-wing ex-president Sarkozy says will v ..

French right-wing ex-president Sarkozy says will vote for Macron

17 minutes ago
 As EU eyes stopping Russian gas imports, Israel se ..

As EU eyes stopping Russian gas imports, Israel sees an opening

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.