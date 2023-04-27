Elon Musk Says Discussed AI, Economics With US Senate Majority Leader Schumer

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer met with billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk to discuss artificial intelligence (AI) technology and the economy, Musk told reporters when leaving the meeting.

"We talked about AI and the economy," Musk said on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, US media reported on Musk entering Schumer's office for a meeting, fueling speculation about its subject matter.

Musk tweeted on Tuesday that he has never seen a technology with the same level of risk as artificial general intelligence (AGI) - a form of AI comparable to or surpassing humankind.

AGI represents a significantly higher risk than nuclear weapons, Musk said. Intelligent individuals have trouble imagining a creation "vastly smarter" than them, Musk added.

Discussions on AI and its future relationship with humans have increased in recent months amid the popularization of advanced AI technologies such as ChatGPT.