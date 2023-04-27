UrduPoint.com

Elon Musk Says Discussed AI, Economics With US Senate Majority Leader Schumer

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2023 | 03:20 AM

Elon Musk Says Discussed AI, Economics With US Senate Majority Leader Schumer

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer met with billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk to discuss artificial intelligence (AI) technology and the economy, Musk told reporters when leaving the meeting.

"We talked about AI and the economy," Musk said on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, US media reported on Musk entering Schumer's office for a meeting, fueling speculation about its subject matter.

Musk tweeted on Tuesday that he has never seen a technology with the same level of risk as artificial general intelligence (AGI) - a form of AI comparable to or surpassing humankind.

AGI represents a significantly higher risk than nuclear weapons, Musk said. Intelligent individuals have trouble imagining a creation "vastly smarter" than them, Musk added.

Discussions on AI and its future relationship with humans have increased in recent months amid the popularization of advanced AI technologies such as ChatGPT.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Senate Technology Nuclear Same Elon Musk Media

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler condoles Saudi King over death of Prin ..

Ajman Ruler condoles Saudi King over death of Prince Abdulrahman bin Abdullah

3 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler condoles Saudi King over death of P ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles Saudi King over death of Prince Abdulrahman bin Abdullah

3 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler condoles Saudi King over death of Prince ..

UAQ Ruler condoles Saudi King over death of Prince Abdulrahman bin Abdullah

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler condoles Saudi King on death of Prin ..

Sharjah Ruler condoles Saudi King on death of Prince Abdulrahman bin Abdullah

4 hours ago
 JS Bank takes step towards enhancement of minority ..

JS Bank takes step towards enhancement of minority BIPL shareholders

4 hours ago
 Niece of Colombian Vice President Injured in Gang ..

Niece of Colombian Vice President Injured in Gang Skirmish - Reports

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.