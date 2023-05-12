UrduPoint.com

Elon Musk Says New Twitter Chief Has Been Hired

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2023 | 06:39 PM

Elon Musk says new Twitter chief has been hired

Elon Musk on Thursday said he has hired someone to replace him as boss of Twitter and its newly named X Corporation parent

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ):Elon Musk on Thursday said he has hired someone to replace him as boss of Twitter and its newly named X Corporation parent.

Twitter users in December voted to oust owner Musk as chief executive in an unscientific poll he organized and promised to honor, just weeks after he took charge of the social media giant.

"Excited to announce that I've hired a new CEO for X/Twitter," Musk said in a tweet, without disclosing the name of his replacement but adding that she would start in the job in about six weeks.

"My role will transition to being exec chair & chief technology officer, overseeing product, software & system operations," the billionaire added.

Musk's running of Twitter has been criticized as taking his attention away from his jobs heading Tesla and SpaceX.

However, he appears to be "finally reading the room" regarding "this Twitter nightmare" and the "impossible task" of trying to balance running Twitter, Tesla and SpaceX, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said in a note to investors.

If Musk follows through on the announcement, he will be belatedly fulfilling the promise he made to honor the results of his Twitter poll.

A total of 57.5 percent of more than 17 million accounts voted for him to step down.

"I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job!" Musk tweeted at the time.

Musk has fully owned Twitter since late October and has repeatedly courted controversy as CEO, sacking most of its staff, readmitting far-right figures to the platform, suspending journalists and charging for previously free services.

NBCUniversal head of global advertising and partnerships, Linda Yaccarino, was a potential candidate for the Twitter chief job, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

"I think whoever he hired deserves our compassion and pity," said independent tech analyst Rob Enderle of Enderle Group.

"The real test will be whether he can step aside and let her do her job." Musk remaining as chairman and chief technology officer at Twitter could give users, employees and advertisers the impression he is still in charge at Twitter, making it tough to win back trust, the analyst reasoned.

"The situation really does require him to fully step out," Enderle said of Musk releasing Twitter's reins.

"Otherwise, people won't believe she will be free to do what she needs to do." Musk recently made the tech firm part of an "X" shell corporation, getting rid of the Twitter company name but continuing to use it for the platform.

The controversial tech magnate has talked publicly of using Twitter to build an all-purpose "X" application that combines messages, payments and more.

This week, he announced the addition of encrypted direct messages on Twitter as well as plans for audio and video call features.

The San Francisco-based company, which generates most of its revenue from advertising, is set to earn less than $3 billion in 2023, down from $4 billion in 2022, according to Insider Intelligence.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology Social Media Twitter Company Job San Reading Elon Musk SpaceX October December From Tesla Billion Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution on new Board ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution on new Board of Governors of Hamdan Bin Mo ..

41 minutes ago
 Hina Rabbani to undertake official visit to Sweden ..

Hina Rabbani to undertake official visit to Sweden tomorrow

46 minutes ago
 Court's decision is nothing but an NRO to Imran Kh ..

Court's decision is nothing but an NRO to Imran Khan, says PM Shehbaz

49 minutes ago
 Federal cabinet decides not to show leniency again ..

Federal cabinet decides not to show leniency against miscreants

53 minutes ago
 Security forces kill two terrorists in Balochistan

Security forces kill two terrorists in Balochistan

3 hours ago
 IHC restrains police from arresting Imran Khan in ..

IHC restrains police from arresting Imran Khan in any new case till May 17

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.