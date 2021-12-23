Elon Musk Sells $15Bln of Tesla Shares Since Beginning of November

The founder of Tesla and SpaceX, US billionaire Elon Musk, has sold part of his Tesla company's shares worth almost $15 billion since the beginning of November, according to exchange data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) The founder of Tesla and SpaceX, US billionaire Elon Musk, has sold part of his Tesla company's shares worth almost $15 billion since the beginning of November, according to exchange data.

On Thursday, Musk sold more than 934,000 Tesla shares valued at over $1.2 billion. Sputnik estimates based on the exchange data indicate that the total value of shares has hit $15.1 billion since the company announced the shares sale on November 11.

On November 11, the billionaire sold 4.5 million shares in his stake for a total of $5 billion. As of December 22, the amount from the shares sale totaled $13.9 billion, according to Sputnik calculations.

Musk pursued the sale initiative after a Twitter poll he published on his account where he asked his followers to decide whether he should sell 10% of Tesla stock amid talks about "unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance," to which more than half of the respondents � 57,9% � voted in favor.

Tesla Motors was founded in 2003 as a developer and manufacturer of electric vehicles and related technologies. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. In addition to electric vehicles, the company uses its technology to produce batteries and electric motors and sell them to other car companies such as Toyota and Daimler.