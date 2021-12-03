Elon Musk Sold $10Bln Worth of Tesla Shares Since November - SEC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) Tesla founder Elon Musk has sold about $10 billion worth of shares since the beginning of November, according to the filings of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Musk sold another package of over 934,000 Tesla shares worth some $1 billion on Thursday after putting over 2.1 million options on Tesla shares, according to the documents released on Thursday. Thus, the total worth of shares dropped by the billionaire exceeds $10 billion.

Musk pursued the sale initiative after a Twitter poll he published on his account where he asked his followers to decide whether he should sell 10% of Tesla stock amid talks about "unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance," to which more than a half of the respondents - 57,9% - voted in favor.

