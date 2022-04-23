UrduPoint.com

Embargo On Russian Gas Would Harm Austria More Than Russia - Finance Minister

Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2022 | 06:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2022) Austrian Foreign Minister Magnus Brunner said that the country would not support the possible embargo on Russian gas as it would harm Vienna more than Moscow.

Last week, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said that the embargo on Russian gas would not be supported by Austria, Germany and Hungary.

"Once a sanction hits yourself more than the one targeted by the sanction, I think there's not much use," Brunner told the CNN broadcaster.

He added that Austria had no choice as the country's economy was highly dependent on Russian gas.

