Embargo on Russian Oil Supplies Will Seriously Worsen Energy Balance in Europe - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) An embargo on the supply of Russian oil will seriously worsen the energy balance in Europe, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Earlire in March, Reuters reported, citing sources, that European countries are working on the fifth package of sanctions against Russia, as well as mull the possibility of imposing an oil embargo on Moscow.

"Indeed, as far as we know, this topic of an oil embargo, it is being actively discussed. This topic is very complicated because such an embargo, it will affect, and very seriously, the global oil market. It will seriously affect the energy balances in the European continent ... The Europeans will have a hard time. Probably, this is a decision that will hit everyone," Peskov told reporters.