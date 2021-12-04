Embiid slams the door as Sixers sink Hawks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Los Angeles, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :Joel Embiid scored 28 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Seth Curry scored 18 as the Philadelphia 76ers edged the Atlanta Hawks 98-96 on Friday.

Embiid capped a 7-0 game-ending run by nailing a jump shot with 42 seconds left in the battle between the two Eastern Conference foes. Hawks Danilo Gallinari missed a three point attempt as the clock wound down.

Georges Niang scored 13, Tyrese Maxey had 11 and Danny Green tallied 10 in front of the crowd of 16,800 at State Farm Arena.

The Sixers played without Tobias Harris, who was a late scratch with an illness. Disgruntled Ben Simmons did not dress and has played sparingly for Philadelphia this season.

Trae Young led the Hawks with 25 points and 10 assists, while John Collins and Danilo Gallinari added 18 points each for Atlanta, who finished with only nine points in the fourth quarter.

Kevin Huerter scored 12 points and Lou Williams had 11 in the loss.

The Hawks were missing Bogdan Bogdanovic (ankle), Cam Reddish (wrist) and De'Andre Hunter (torn labrum).

Elsewhere, Kevin Durant scored 30 points as the Brooklyn Nets held off the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves for a 110-105 win in New York.

The Nets won for the 14th time in 17 games in a chippy affair which featured a combined 56 fouls.