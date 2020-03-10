Emergency Economic Center to Be Created in Moscow Amid Global Markets Instability - Mayor

An emergency operation center dealing with the economy will be established in Moscow to support key enterprises amid instability in the global markets, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) An emergency operation center dealing with the economy will be established in Moscow to support key enterprises amid instability in the global markets, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Tuesday.

According to Sobyanin, since Moscow is Russia's major financial center, with a vast portion of the country's export being passed through the city and the industry being integrated deeply in the global division of labor, the capital is unlikely to escape the negative impact of the current instability in the global markets, triggered by the coronavirus disease outbreak and the oil prices crash.

"This is why I have decided to create an emergency operation center of the Moscow government, which will focus on the economy. The current task of the center is to establish monitoring of the city's key enterprises and to provide assistance in maintaining financial stability, if needed," Sobyanin said.

He praised the situation in the city's economy as rather good, recalling that the investment had reached a record-high 2.8 trillion rubles ($39.4 billion) in 2020.