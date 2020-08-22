(@FahadShabbir)

YAROSLAVL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) The rescue operation at the site of a gas explosion, which hit a residential house in Russia's Yaroslavl, has come to an end, head of the regional department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry Oleg Bocharov told reporters on Saturday.

The explosion, which occurred on Friday, made the building collapse between the third and the fifth floors. The circumstances of the explosion are being investigated. According to the regional government, the explosion left three people dead and four more injured.

"The rescue operation has come to an end," Bocharov said.

He added that the clearance of the debris would continue.