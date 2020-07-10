UrduPoint.com
Emergency Services Contain Oil Spill In Sayma River In Russia's Surgut - Mayor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 09:40 PM

Emergency Services Contain Oil Spill in Sayma River in Russia's Surgut - Mayor

KHANTY-MANSIYSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) MANSIYSK, July 10 (Sputnik) - The emergency services have successfully contained the oil spill in the Sayma river in the Russian western Siberian city of Surgut, Mayor Vadim Shuvalov said on Friday.

On Thursday, the municipal authorities told Sputnik that petroleum products were ending up in the river by way of the storm water sewage, adding that there could be about 200 liters of oil fuel and that the pollution area was about 2,700 square feet.

"I would like to note that the emergency and rescue services have acted swiftly, [and] localized the pocket of that ecological pollution. Everything is under control," Shuvalov said in a video address posted on his VK page.

This is not the first time such an incident happens. In mid-August 2019, the city said that an oil spill had resulted in a stain of about 21,527 square feet in the Sayma river. Back then, petroleum products got into the river via the storm water sewage as well.

