Emergency Services Put Out Massive Fire at Oil Refinery in West Siberia, 2 People Injured

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) Open fire at an oil refinery in the Russian West Siberian city of Nizhnevartovsk has been extinguished, the local branch of emergency services told Sputnik on Friday.

"The fire is contained within an area of 408 square meters (4,000 square feet), the blaze has been eliminated," a representative of the emergency services said.

According to the statement, two people sustained injuries as a result of the fire, both are in serious condition.