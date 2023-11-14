Emirates airline announces $52bn order for 95 Boeing planes

Emirates airline announced a $52 billion order for 95 Boeing planes on Monday in the biggest sale so far at the Dubai Airshow

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Emirates airline announced a $52 billion order for 95 Boeing planes on Monday in the biggest sale so far at the Dubai Airshow.

A purchase of 55 Boeing 777-9s and 35 777-8s comes alongside an upgrade to an existing order for 30 787 Dreamliners, which rises to 35.

"This order represents a significant investment that demonstrates Dubai's commitment to the future of aviation," Emirates CEO Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum told a press conference.

Separately, budget carrier flydubai announced an order for 30 Boeing 787-9s.

With the latest deal, Emirates' order book rises to 295 planes including 205 777X aircraft. The Middle East's biggest airline also ordered 202 GE9X engines to power its 777X fleet.

The 777-9s are expected for delivery in 2025 and the 777-8s are scheduled for 2030, Sheikh Ahmed said.