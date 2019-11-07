Emirates Airline profits nearly triple in half-year

(@imziishan)

Emirates Airline, the largest carrier in the Middle East, Thursday reported a 282-percent rise in half-year net profits, mainly thanks to a drop in operation costs and fuel prices

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ):Emirates Airline, the largest carrier in the Middle East, Thursday reported a 282-percent rise in half-year net profits, mainly thanks to a drop in operation costs and fuel prices.

The Dubai carrier said it posted a net profit of $235 million in the first six months of the fiscal year compared to just $62 million in the same period last year.