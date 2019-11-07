Emirates announces attractive fares for travellers

Emirates has announced special fares across its global route network to inspire and encourage Pakistani travellers to explore new destinations and revisit their favourite cities

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019)



The special fares are available for bookingtill 18 November 2019, for travel between 12November 2019 and 30 September 2020. Passengers can enjoy competitive fares to destinations across the Emirates network of over 150 cities, including Dubai.

Economy Class passengers can enjoy return fares starting fromUSD 1,002 for New York, USD 936 for Boston, USD 1,167 for Toronto, USD 807 for London Heathrow, USD 658 for Frankfurt, USD 665 for Johannesburg, USD 462 for Kuala Lumpur and USD1,000 for Sydney.

Business Class return fares start at USD 2,787for New York, USD 2,787 for Boston, USD 3,641for Toronto, USD 2,856 for London Heathrow, USD 2,347 for Frankfurt, USD 2,230 for Johannesburg, USD 1,607 for Kuala Lumpur and USD2,939 for Sydney.

Emirates has also announced special all-inclusive First Class fares to these and more destinations, offering travellers from Pakistanthe chance to experience the ultimate luxury in air travel.

“These special fares represent savings of 15 per cent for First Class, and 10 per cent on Business and Economy Class fares,” said Mohammad Sarhan, Emirates’ Vice President Pakistan.

“This is a great opportunity for Pakistani travellers to ‘Fly Better’ with the world’s leading airline and to experience true value for money.”

Members of Emirates Skywards, the airline’s award-winning loyalty programme, can pay for their bookings using a combination of cash and Skywards Miles, further reducing the pay out towards the cost of their tickets.

Passengers in all cabin classes can enjoy world class service from Emirates’ multicultural cabin crew, meals prepared by gourmet chefs, and up to 4,500 channels of movies, TV programmes, music and podcasts, including channels in Urdu on the airline’s award-winning ice entertainment system.

Emirates and Pakistan have a long-standing relationship that spans over 34 years, when the airline’s first flight flew from Dubai to Karachi on 25 October 1985. Since then, Emirates has grown exponentially in Pakistan, and today the airline operates 67 weekly flights between Dubai and five cities in Pakistan: Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar and Sialkot, offering Pakistani travellers convenient access to over 150 global destinations. Emirates also employs over 5,000 Pakistani nationals as flight deck crew, cabin crew and in others roles across the airline.