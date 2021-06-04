Emirates restarts flights to Phuket with re-opening of island to international tourism

Emirates has announced it will resume four weekly services to the resort island of Phuket from 2nd July 2021, with the re-opening of the popular destination to international tourists

Emirates has announced it will resume four weekly services to the resort island of Phuket from 2nd July 2021, with the re-opening of the popular destination to international tourists. Furthermore, those who are vaccinated against COVID-19 will enjoy hassle-free travel, with no quarantine on arrival. With measures in place to ensure a safe reboot of Phuket's tourism industry, customers travelling to the destination known for its sprawling beaches and white sands, will enjoy quarantine-free travel to one of the world's most-loved holiday spots.

The Dubai-Phuket route will be operated with a Boeing 777-300ER in a three-class configuration, offering premium services in First and Business Class as well as Economy Class. Emirates flight EK378 will depart Dubai on Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 03:00hrs, arriving at Phuket International Airport at 12:30hrs the same day. The return flight, EK379, will depart Phuket at 00:10 hrs, on Wednesdays, Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays, arriving in Dubai at 03:05hrs the same day (all times are local).

The four weekly services will provide customers convenience and choice to suit their holiday plans. The popular Thai destination remains a favourite amongst travellers from the Middle East, Europe and beyond. Emirates also resumed flights to Bangkok since September 2020, providing a daily service.

Flights to Phuket can be booked by visiting www.emirates.com or through preferred travel agents. For more details on entry requirements to Phuket and mandatory documentation for non-Thai nationals, customers can check the travel requirements page on emirates.com.

Emirates has been gradually rebuilding its global network, in a safe and sustainable manner and has resumed passenger services to over 120 destinations, allowing travellers to conveniently connect to the Americas, Europe, Africa, Middle East, and Asia Pacific via Dubai.

Emirates remains focused on taking various steps to ease travel and has been a leader in introducing initiatives in cooperation with health authorities and organisations to protect the health of customers and to ensure their safety. Emirates introduced measures on the ground throughout all touchpoints and onboard to provide its passengers with the highest safety and hygiene standards at every step of the journey. The airline has also recently introduced contactless technology to ease the customer journey through Dubai airport.

Emirates continues to lead the industry with innovative products and services that address traveller needs during a dynamic time. Recently the airline took its customer care initiatives further with even more generous and flexible booking policies, an extension of its multi-risk insurance cover, and helping loyal customers retain their miles and tier status.

Since it safely resumed tourism activity in July 2020, Dubai remains one of the world’s most popular holiday destinations, especially during the winter season. The city is open for international business and leisure visitors. From sun-soaked beaches and heritage activities to world class hospitality and leisure facilities, Dubai offers a variety of world-class experiences. It was one of the world's first cities to obtain Safe Travels stamp from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) – which endorses Dubai's comprehensive and effective measures to ensure guest health and safety.