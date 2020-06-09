Emirates resumes scheduled services from Pakistan

Emirates has resumed scheduled services from Pakistan, operating flights from Karachi and Lahore to Dubai yesterday

The resumption comes after over two months of travel restrictions imposed globally due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Emirates is operating 14 weekly flights to Dubai, including seven from Karachi, five from Lahore and two from Islamabad using its modern Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.

Passengers can book tickets on Economy and Business Class. From Pakistan, the airline is flying UAE residents and citizens, as well as cargo to Dubai. From Dubai to Pakistan, the airline is flying in only cargo.

Travellers will only be accepted on these flights if they comply with the eligibility and entry criteria requirements of the UAE government. Details are available here.

Mohammad Sarhan, Emirates’ Vice President Pakistan said: “We are extremely pleased to resume services successfully from Pakistan, and thank the authorities for the arrangements and their assistance.

Emirates has implemented a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the traveller’s journey to ensure the health and safety of customers and employees at all touchpoints. Our customers travelling with us will find these measures reassuring and comforting.”

Social distancing measures have been applied and baggage is disinfected at all three airports.

The boarding sequence has been staggered in Economy Class and passengers board by row, from the last row to the first, in small numbers.



All cabin crew on board are fully kitted out in PPEs.

Crew hand out hygiene travel kits that contain masks, gloves, antibacterial wipes and a sanitiser to every passenger. Comfort items such as mattresses, pillows, blankets and headphones are hygienically sealed.

Hot meals are served with high-quality cutlery and crockery, sterilised before each use. Cabin service assistants ensure toilets are cleaned at frequent intervals of every 45 minutes. Toilets are equipped with sanitising soap and handwashing instructions.



Emirates’ modern aircraft cabins feature advanced HEPA air filters which remove 99.97% of viruses and eliminate dust, allergens and germs from cabin air for a healthier and safer on-board environment.

In Dubai, each aircraft goes through enhanced cleaning and disinfection processes after every journey.

Customers transiting through Dubai International airport and boarding another Emirates flight go through thermal screening after disembarkation.

Transfer desks at the airport have protective barriers and for extra assistance, airport staff dressed in personal protective equipment (PPE), direct customers from a safe distance.

The airline is currently flying from Karachi daily, from Islamabad on Thursdays and Saturdays and from Lahore on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.