Emirates SkyCargo takes the taste of Pakistani mangoes across the world this season

Emirates SkyCargo, the freight division of Emirates airline, has transported over 10 million mangoes from Pakistan this season to destinations around the world

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 01st September, 2020)



Pakistan is regarded as one of the most important producing markets in the world for mangoes of quality. Mango, also considered the ‘king’ of fruits, is a specialty export product and makes a major contribution to the overall economy of the country.



Despite challenges faced due to COVID-19 during the export season, Emirates SkyCargo continued to link local Pakistani businesses and traders to buyers all around the world.

Pakistani mangoes are popular in North America and Europe, with large quantities of the fruit transported to these regions every year.

The main markets where Emirates SkyCargo transported mangoes from Pakistan this season included the UK, US, Canada, Australia, France, Singapore, Malaysia and the UAE.

“Pakistan is a major mango producer and we are pleased to offer our cargo services to Pakistani exporters even during these difficult times,” said Faisal Yaqoob, Emirates’ Cargo Manager, Pakistan.

“Ensuring the highest levels of safety and expertise – Emirates SkyCargo continues to leverage its extensive network and innovative equipment to ensure mangoes and other produce retain freshness and are safely delivered to more than 110 cities around the world from Pakistan.

We are glad to make an important contribution to the export industry of Pakistan as well as the country’s overall economy.”

Emirates SkyCargo offers cargo connectivity through weekly flights to and from five cities in Pakistan including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar and Sialkot.

With its combination of flexible capacity options ranging from full freighters to bellyhold and cabin loading of cargo on Emirates’ Boeing 777-300ER passenger aircraft, along with an extensive network and robust flight frequencies across major global trade lanes, Emirates SkyCargo ensures some of the fastest travel times for cargo.

In addition to mangoes, Emirates SkyCargo also supports Pakistani exports of meat, fish, vegetables and other perishables to markets in the Middle East and Europe.

Into Pakistan, the air cargo operator has also been busy assisting customers in Pakistan fly in essential medical supplies such as pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, face masks, and lab test kits.