Emirates spreads miles of smiles at SOS Children’s Village

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019) Emirates organized a fun carnival at the SOS Children’s Village, the world’s largest not-for-profit organization, in Islamabad. The carnival was held for the residing 120 children who were either orphaned or abandoned by their families.

Emirates Vice President Pakistan Jabr Al-Azeeby spent the day with the children, who enjoyed several fun activities including a magic show, face painting, cartoon characters and a jumping castle. He also distributed gifts to the children on behalf of the airline. The event was supported by the UAE Embassy in Islamabad. Al-Azeeby said, “Emirates is committed to supporting disadvantaged children and communities, particularly in the destinations across our network, including Pakistan. Every child deserves to be happy and it has been fulfilling to see the smiles our carnival has brought to the children living here.”