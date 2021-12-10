UrduPoint.com

Employers Urged To Pay Described Minimum Wage To Workers : Shaukat Yousafzai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Labour and Parliamentary Affairs, Shaukat Yousafzai has said that the provincial government is taking priority based steps for the welfare of industrial workers and urged the employers to ensure the implementation of minimum wage of Rs.21000 to their workers.

He was addressing a new enrollment ceremony at FF Steel, the other day, said an official handout issued here on Friday.

Besides, Chairman FF Steel, Nauman Wazir Khattak, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Zarak Khan Khattak and senior authorities of the labour department were also present on the occasion.

The provincial minister said that KP offers best investment opportunities, saying the improved situation in Afghanistan will open new avenues of business in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Central Asian States. He invited business communities from across the world to make investments in the province.

Shaukat Yousafzai commended the role of FF Steel in the welfare activities for labourers. He said that industrialization based on innovation and welfare of the workers will produce better results.

More Stories From Business

