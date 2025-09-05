Open Menu

Employment Generation Linked To Business-friendly Policies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Employment generation linked to business-friendly policies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Nasir Mansoor Qureshi Friday emphasized that the business community is the real mover and shaker of the economy, and therefore, it must be actively involved in policy making to boost trade and industry, generate employment and broaden the tax base.

He expressed these views while talking to a visiting delegation of business leaders at ICCI. Senior Vice President Abdul Rehman Siddiqui and Vice President Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry were also present on the occasion, said a press release.

Nasir Mansoor highlighted that while the government has taken some steps towards ease of doing business, more concrete reforms are needed. He called for removing bureaucratic hurdles, introducing effective one-window operations for regulatory compliance and putting an end to irrational tax collection practices that create difficulties for businesses.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdul Rehman Siddiqui, Senior Vice President ICCI, said that Pakistan’s economy can only grow sustainably if the government develops policies in partnership with the private sector.

He added that the business community is ready to work hand in hand with the government to attract investment, promote exports, and create new jobs.

Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry, Vice President ICCI, said that arbitrary taxation and complex procedures discourage entrepreneurship and hamper economic activity. He urged the government to introduce consistent, business-friendly policies to enable industries and SMEs to flourish.

The ICCI leadership reiterated that meaningful consultation with the private sector is key to devising pragmatic economic policies. They assured the delegation that ICCI would continue to play its role as a bridge between the government and the business community to create a more conducive environment for investment and entrepreneurship in Pakistan.

