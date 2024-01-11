'Empowering women can ensure sustained economic growth'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) Coordinator to Minister of State and Federal Tax Ombudsman Meher Kashif Younis on

Thursday said that empowering women at grassroots level in Pakistan had great significance

for fostering sustainable economic growth.

Addressing a round-table conference on “ Impact of Empowering Women in Economic Growth” here,

he added that women had a pivotal role to play in the economic and overall development

so prioritising their empowerment became paramount.

Kashif Meher was of the view that investing in women's education, healthcare and economic

opportunities not only enhanced their well-being but also propelled the nation

towards prosperity.

He said economic empowerment involved creating opportunities for women to enter and thrive in

various sectors. Micro-finance initiatives, vocational training programmes, and support for women

entrepreneurs could boost economic growth by tapping the potential of women in

the workforce, he suggested.

Recognizing and addressing gender-based barriers in the workplace was crucial for fostering

an inclusive environment that allowed women to contribute effectively towards strengthening

the national economy, he asserted.

The coordinator said that legal reforms and social awareness campaigns could challenge ingrained

gender stereotypes, promoting a culture that valued and respected the rights of women. This cultural shift was fundamental for creating an environment where women could actively participate in all aspects

of society without facing discrimination.

"A nation can harness the full potential of its women by ensuring their more prosperous and equitable

future. Educating women is a cornerstone for empowerment. By ensuring widespread access to quality

education, Pakistan can equip women with the knowledge and skills needed to participate actively in the

workforce. An educated female population contributes to informed decision-making, improved health

practices, and a more robust economy,"he concluded.