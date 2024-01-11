'Empowering Women Can Ensure Sustained Economic Growth'
Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2024 | 02:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) Coordinator to Minister of State and Federal Tax Ombudsman Meher Kashif Younis on
Thursday said that empowering women at grassroots level in Pakistan had great significance
for fostering sustainable economic growth.
Addressing a round-table conference on “ Impact of Empowering Women in Economic Growth” here,
he added that women had a pivotal role to play in the economic and overall development
so prioritising their empowerment became paramount.
Kashif Meher was of the view that investing in women's education, healthcare and economic
opportunities not only enhanced their well-being but also propelled the nation
towards prosperity.
He said economic empowerment involved creating opportunities for women to enter and thrive in
various sectors. Micro-finance initiatives, vocational training programmes, and support for women
entrepreneurs could boost economic growth by tapping the potential of women in
the workforce, he suggested.
Recognizing and addressing gender-based barriers in the workplace was crucial for fostering
an inclusive environment that allowed women to contribute effectively towards strengthening
the national economy, he asserted.
The coordinator said that legal reforms and social awareness campaigns could challenge ingrained
gender stereotypes, promoting a culture that valued and respected the rights of women. This cultural shift was fundamental for creating an environment where women could actively participate in all aspects
of society without facing discrimination.
"A nation can harness the full potential of its women by ensuring their more prosperous and equitable
future. Educating women is a cornerstone for empowerment. By ensuring widespread access to quality
education, Pakistan can equip women with the knowledge and skills needed to participate actively in the
workforce. An educated female population contributes to informed decision-making, improved health
practices, and a more robust economy,"he concluded.