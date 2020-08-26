Encroachments around roads, avenues be removed across district: DC

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Mughis Sanaullah on Wednesday said that encroachments and illegal construction around avenues and roads across district would be removed to provide better travelling opportunity to people

ABBOTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Mughis Sanaullah on Wednesday said that encroachments and illegal construction around avenues and roads across district would be removed to provide better travelling opportunity to people.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to discuss problems pertaining to encroachments and illegal construction around avenues and roads in the district.

Besides additional deputy commissioner, deputy director NHA, PKHA and officials of the Galiyat Development Authority(GDA), Communication and Works department also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, officials of the concerned departments highlighted situation arising out of encroachments and illegal constructions around avenues and roads in their respective areas.

The deputy commissioner directed officials concerned to identify places where encroachments and illegal constructions around roads were existed and provide complete data in this regard in light of the provincial government directives.

He said such illegal moves should be stopped immediately and directed the officers concerned to remove these encroachments and illegal construction in order to ensure better travelling facilities for people.