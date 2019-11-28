UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

End Of An Era As Japan's Panasonic Exits Chip Business

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 04:13 PM

End of an era as Japan's Panasonic exits chip business

It marks the end for a once iconic Japanese business, with Panasonic seen as a global chipmaking powerhouse in the 1980s and 1990s

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :European stocks deflate at open .

It marks the end for a once iconic Japanese business, with Panasonic seen as a global chipmaking powerhouse in the 1980s and 1990s.

The Japanese conglomerate said it was offloading its subsidiary Panasonic Semiconductors Solutions to Taiwan's Nuvoton, with the sale scheduled to take place in June. A spokeswoman for the firm told AFP Panasonic would receive $250 million.

The firm said it was the "best way" in the face of "extremely intense competition with rival firms' business expansion and massive investment".

The unit logged an operating loss of 23.5 billion Yen ($215 million) for the fiscal year ended in March, according to the Nikkei business daily.

Panasonic as a whole forecast a 27-percent drop in operating profit to 300 billion yen this fiscal year to March 2020.

However, traders cheered the news, with shares in the firm closing up 2.82 percent at 1,009 yen.

Only last week, Panasonic said it would end its production of liquid crystal display panels by 2021, again in the face of Chinese and South Korean manufacturers dominating the global market.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business China Sale South Korea North Korea March June 2020 Market From Best Billion Million

Recent Stories

Two Ballistic Missiles Fired by North Korea Flew 2 ..

46 seconds ago

Mehfil-e-Milad held in Sukkur

47 seconds ago

Kane wants to build 'strong relationship' with Mou ..

49 seconds ago

Death Toll From Measles in Samoa Nears 40 - Govern ..

51 seconds ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

54 seconds ago

Special court directs Musharraf to record his stat ..

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.