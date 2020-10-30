UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ending COVID-19 Job Retention Scheme To Put UK On Brink Of Double-Dip Recession - Reports

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 04:50 PM

Ending COVID-19 Job Retention Scheme to Put UK on Brink of Double-Dip Recession - Reports

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) Ending UK government's COVID-19 job retention scheme amid the second wave of the pandemic and with redundancies on the rise will put the United Kingdom's economy on the brink of a double-dip recession, the Guardian newspaper said on Friday.

The government's furlough scheme, which enabled workers to receive up to 80 percent of their wages since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, is coming to an end on Saturday, and will be replaced by another scheme covering only two thirds of their salaries.

Citing official figures, the Guardian analysts said that about two million people are still receiving wage subsidies, and that four million people could be left jobless by the end of the year.

In an opinion piece published on Thursday in the newspaper, Conservative member of the House of Lords and former employment secretary from 1985 to 1987, David Young, urged the government to use state-backed job-creation schemes to boost employment opportunities and help people start a business.

"Government should now - for time is very much of the essence - re-create the programmes that worked so well in the past, market them actively, and encourage those newly out of work to get together either by themselves or with friends or colleagues and set up their own new enterprise," he said.

The latest reports from the Office for National Statistics show that the UK economy showed signs of recovery in August, when it grew by 2.1 percent, but still below the levels it had before the COVID-19 pandemic struck in February, while inflation rose to 0.5 percent in September, up from 0.2 percent in the previous month, influenced by transport costs and the end of the government's incentive scheme for the restaurant sector.

With COVID-19 infection rates rapidly rising in most parts of country despite the new three-tier system designed to contain the spread of the virus, the UK seems to be heading for another national lockdown, which prime minister Boris Johnson has warned would be "disastrous" for the UK economy.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business Job Young David Enterprise United Kingdom February August September Market From Government Million Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways celebrates 15 years of flights to B ..

24 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,172 new COVID-19 cases, 1,460 reco ..

39 minutes ago

Federal Public Prosecution warns against accessing ..

3 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 44.88 million, d ..

4 hours ago

UAE officials participate in Third Extraordinary G ..

5 hours ago

Strong growth in global investment demand for gold ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.