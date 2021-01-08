UrduPoint.com
Enemies Trying To Destabilise Pakistan, Sabotage CPEC: Malik

Fri 08th January 2021 | 05:13 PM

Founder Chairman Pak-US Business Council Iftikhar Ali Malik Friday strongly condemned the anti-state elements, who have again started subversive activities and terrorism in an attempt to destabilise the country and sabotage the CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) project

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Founder Chairman Pak-US Business Council Iftikhar Ali Malik Friday strongly condemned the anti-state elements, who have again started subversive activities and terrorism in an attempt to destabilise the country and sabotage the CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) project.

In an online keynote address through Zoom network at a university's think-tank session on the 'State of Economy in Pakistan', he said that some foreign countries were again hatching conspiracies against Pakistan to achieve their ulterior motives by resorting to acts of terror in the country. He said that some hostile countries were bent upon sabotaging the mega project, as they did not want to see prosperity in the region as well as China's global economic domination, and hence creating chaos.

Malik, who is also chairman of United Business Group (UBG), said that since its beginning, CPEC had been on the enemies' target because the economic corridor could strengthen regional economies and ensure people's prosperity.

The entire nation, Pak Army and other law-enforcement agencies had been thwarting the nefarious designs of anti-Pakistan elements, and they were committed to fighting out the menace of terrorism in all its manifestations, he added.

Iftikhar Malik said that country's business community had always played its due role in elimination of anti-state elements. Pakistan could not afford any political and economic instability in the prevailing second wave of coronavirus pandemic, he said and suggested to increase country's exports and for that purpose it needed to reduce the cost of doing business to maintain Pakistani products' competitiveness in the world markets. The government, he urged, should take aboard all stakeholders in economic policies formulation; conduct market research to find out new destinations for Pakistani products; and Pakistani missions abroad should introduce Pakistani products to foreign buyers and also ensure dissemination of trade related information so that Pakistan entrepreneurs could avail trade opportunities to the maximum.

Later, in a question/answer session, the UBG chairman also responded to a volley of a questions by the PhD students.

