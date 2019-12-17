Energy Community Secretariat Confirms Ukraine Set Up Independent Gas Transport Operator

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) The Energy Community, which links the energy market of the European Union and those of a number of non-EU countries, on Tuesday confirmed that Ukraine had set up an independent gas transmission system, separating production and transit branches of Naftogaz company

"By an Opinion adopted today under the Third Energy Package, the Secretariat confirmed that the newly established gas transmission system operator of Ukraine, GTSO, is unbundled in line with the requirements from European law," the secretariat said in a press release.

The European Commission has insisted that Ukraine unbundle its state-owned Naftogaz company to move forward talks between the EU, Ukraine and Russia on the transit of Russian gas.