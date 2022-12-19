UrduPoint.com

Energy Firms Urge UK Gov't To Expand State Support - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 19, 2022 | 07:33 PM

Energy Firms Urge UK Gov't to Expand State Support - Reports

UK energy companies are urging the government to facilitate access to the 40 billion pounds ($49 billion) liquidity support program launched in October, due to price volatility in wholesale energy markets, Financial Times reported on Monday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) UK energy companies are urging the government to facilitate access to the 40 billion Pounds ($49 billion) liquidity support program launched in October, due to price volatility in wholesale energy markets, Financial Times reported on Monday.

Energy companies in desperate need of state support reportedly cannot receive it due to excessive eligibility criteria, according to which they must have great creditworthiness and make a substantial contribution to the UK energy market, as well as have at least 750,000 customers. Moreover, companies that have benefited from state support are prohibited from paying dividends or bonuses to executive directors, according to the newspaper.

"While the government has put the energy markets financing scheme in place to address this problem, it will have to go further to ensure this facility is available to companies across the sector," Adam Berman, deputy director of the Energy UK trade organization, was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, small energy suppliers and producers are at the highest risk of bankruptcy, given that cold weather in the United Kingdom last week led to continued volatility in electricity prices, analysts told Financial Times.

The UK, along with other Western countries, has been facing a massive energy crisis and inflation as part of the post-pandemic global economic recession. The situation further exacerbated against the backdrop of the Ukraine crisis as hostilities and Western sanctions against Moscow have led to disruptions of supply chains and resulted in a spike in energy prices worldwide. In the UK, the rising cost of living has hit millions of households. Around 32 million UK residents, or 60% of the adult population, are struggling to pay bills, according to the UK Financial Conduct Authority.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Weather Electricity Ukraine Moscow Energy Crisis Price United Kingdom October Market From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Court extends interim bail of Usman Buzdar till Ja ..

Court extends interim bail of Usman Buzdar till Jan 5

5 minutes ago
 Lahore Open Polo: Master Paints Black, Remington P ..

Lahore Open Polo: Master Paints Black, Remington Pharma record victories

5 minutes ago
 Over 1.3Mln Hungarians Take Part in National Consu ..

Over 1.3Mln Hungarians Take Part in National Consultation on Russia Sanctions - ..

5 minutes ago
 Ukraine Concludes Pre-Trial Probe Into Yanukovych ..

Ukraine Concludes Pre-Trial Probe Into Yanukovych Treason Allegation

5 minutes ago
 Certificates distributed among employees for succe ..

Certificates distributed among employees for successful admission campaign at IU ..

5 minutes ago
 Establishment of Zamong Kor orphanage is a great s ..

Establishment of Zamong Kor orphanage is a great step

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.