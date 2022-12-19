(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) UK energy companies are urging the government to facilitate access to the 40 billion Pounds ($49 billion) liquidity support program launched in October, due to price volatility in wholesale energy markets, Financial Times reported on Monday.

Energy companies in desperate need of state support reportedly cannot receive it due to excessive eligibility criteria, according to which they must have great creditworthiness and make a substantial contribution to the UK energy market, as well as have at least 750,000 customers. Moreover, companies that have benefited from state support are prohibited from paying dividends or bonuses to executive directors, according to the newspaper.

"While the government has put the energy markets financing scheme in place to address this problem, it will have to go further to ensure this facility is available to companies across the sector," Adam Berman, deputy director of the Energy UK trade organization, was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, small energy suppliers and producers are at the highest risk of bankruptcy, given that cold weather in the United Kingdom last week led to continued volatility in electricity prices, analysts told Financial Times.

The UK, along with other Western countries, has been facing a massive energy crisis and inflation as part of the post-pandemic global economic recession. The situation further exacerbated against the backdrop of the Ukraine crisis as hostilities and Western sanctions against Moscow have led to disruptions of supply chains and resulted in a spike in energy prices worldwide. In the UK, the rising cost of living has hit millions of households. Around 32 million UK residents, or 60% of the adult population, are struggling to pay bills, according to the UK Financial Conduct Authority.