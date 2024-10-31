Energy giant Shell reports drop in third-quarter net profit

Britain's Shell on Thursday announced a sharp drop in net profit for the third quarter, with the oil and gas giant hit by lower oil prices and weaker refining margins

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Britain's Shell on Thursday announced a sharp drop in net profit for the third quarter, with the oil and gas giant hit by lower oil prices and weaker refining margins.

Profit after taxation fell to $4.3 billion in the three months to September, after net profit of $7 billion in the same period in 2023, Shell said in a statement.

Ahead of the release, Shell warned that its refining margins would take a hit, as oil prices have fallen on concerns over Chinese demand and the prospect of higher crude production in 2025.

Adjusted earnings in the third quarter stood at $6 billion, down slightly from the second quarter.

The earnings beat analysts expectations, with the profit hit related to oil partly offset by higher gas sales.

The group also announced a fresh buyback of shares worth $3.5 billion.

"Share buybacks, rather than growth prospects are driving the share prices of legacy oil companies these days", said Kathleen Brooks, research director at traders XTB.

Following the update, Shell's share price rose around one percent on London's benchmark FTSE 100 index.

"Shell delivered another set of strong results," chief executive Wael Sawan said in a statement.

"We continue to deliver more value with less emissions, whilst enhancing the resilience of our balance sheet," he added.

The results were partly weighed down by an "accounting mismatch", as well as various costs related to redundancy and restructuring, the group said.

At the end of August, Shell announced it was cutting hundreds of jobs from its oil and gas exploration division as part of cost-cutting.

Shell, like rival energy company BP, has backtracked on some climate targets in recent months to the dismay of environmental campaigners, putting more emphasis on oil and gas to boost profits.

Britain's BP also reported a drop in its third-quarter profits this week, after it too warned of lower refining margins and weak oil trading.