Energy major Shell logs Q1 loss on oil price crash

(@FahadShabbir)

Anglo-Dutch oil giant Royal Dutch Shell said Thursday that it slumped into a $24-million loss in the first quarter as the novel coronavirus crushed oil demand and crashed prices

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ):Anglo-Dutch oil giant Royal Dutch Shell said Thursday that it slumped into a $24-million loss in the first quarter as the novel coronavirus crushed oil demand and crashed prices.

Earnings after taxation nosedived from $6.0 billion in the first quarter of 2019, the energy major said in a results statement, warning that COVID-19 pandemic would also spark a difficult second quarter on the tanking oil market.