Energy Minister Novak Says Gas Contract With Belarus To Be Extended

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 07:39 PM

Energy Minister Novak Says Gas Contract With Belarus to be Extended

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Friday he is confident that the contract on the supply of Russian natural gas to Belarus will be extended

ANTALYA (Turkey) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Friday he is confident that the contract on the supply of Russian natural gas to Belarus will be extended.

The current contract expires in 2019.

"Certainly yes...We are in coordination and in contact with our Belarusian colleagues on this issue," Novak said, answering the question of whether there will be a new contract from January 1, 2020.

