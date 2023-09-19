Open Menu

Energy Minister Terms Industry As Backbone Of Country

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 19, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Energy Minister terms industry as backbone of country

Muhammad Ali assures to address their concerns and issued directions to authorities concerned to take business community on board and give priority to their issues.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 19th, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Energy Muhammad Ali has termed industry as the backbone of country and vowed to enhance its potential by addressing its issues on war footing.

Talking to the delegation of Pakistan Business Council in Islamabad today, he assured to address their concerns and issued directions to authorities concerned to take business community on board and give priority to their issues.

Issues related to the industrial tariff and green energy options also came under discussion during the meeting.

In a separated development, Caretaker Minister for Privatization Fawad Hassan Fawad called on Caretaker Finance Minister Dr. Shamshad Akhtar in Islamabad.

On this occasion, both the Ministers discussed important economic and fiscal matters and exchanged valuable insights and ideas on the privatization agenda, revenue enhancement and strategies for economic growth.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Business Muhammad Ali Industry

