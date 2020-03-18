Energy Ministry Orders Saudi Aramco to Keep Oil Deliveries at 12.3Mln Bpd - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

The Saudi Energy Ministry ordered state-run petroleum company Saudi Aramco to maintain crude oil deliveries at 12.3 million barrels per day, Saudi state-run news agency SPA said on Wednesday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) The Saudi Energy Ministry ordered state-run petroleum company Saudi Aramco to maintain crude oil deliveries at 12.3 million barrels per day, Saudi state-run news agency SPA said on Wednesday.

The energy giant was instructed to maintain such level of oil deliveries in the course of the coming months.

On March 10, media reported, citing Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser, that Saudi Arabia would increase its daily oil deliveries, including those to the domestic market, from 9.7 to 12.3 million barrels.